On my fantasy #steampunk cruiser, every uniform is a parade dress uniform. #Blender3D #blender3dart #aesthetics #design

The first few weeks of June were very busy for me. I spent a week leveling up my skill in ChoiceScript, I pivoted to marking AP English papers for a week, then I prepped a workshop for the Computers and Writing 2023 conference, which I attended remotely last weekend.
The other day I returned to Blender3D, designing several articles of mix-and-match clothing. I’m gearing up to start populating my virtual interpretation of the setting for the epic role-playing campaign my kids and I co-created at bedtime from about 2007-2013.
