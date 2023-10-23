Why is Elon Musk attacking Wikipedia? Because its very existence offends him

So, the sight of Elon Musk charging towards Wikipedia with his trademark guile and delicacy was so predictable that it was almost relaxing. He saw a collective resource that people prized and he wanted to hurt it. Why does Wales even need any money to run Wikipedia in the first place, he wondered on Sunday. You could fit the entire thing on your phone, he claimed. Eleven minutes later, he offered $1bn if it would change its name to Dickipedia.

After Musk’s adventures on X, formerly Twitter, his views on what things cost and the relevance of what you can fit on your phone mostly evoke the thought: “Wow, to think I once took as read that tech bro billionaires knew what they were talking about!” —The Guardian