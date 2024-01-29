Make Video Horizontal Again

For confessionals or tapdance routines vertical video is fine. When my students do multimedia projects I remind them that the video screen in our classroom is horizontal, so if they do use a vertical video there’s plenty of room for them to add infographics and annotations. Or they can actually edit a vertical video. If they don’t want to do that editing work, they can just use their school-provided MacBooks to record the video, or they can just rotate their phones.

Having said that, the multimodal project in our first year writing course is a midterm project, not the final project, so there’s plenty of time to give feedback. Still, for students who choose to make a video, once they have recorded their A reel, they rarely re-record it.