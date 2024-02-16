Progress on a customizable “[E] to Activate” system (Visual Scripting, Unity3D)

/ 50 mins ago 16 Feb 2024

Starting with the robot and basic locomotion that comes with Unity3D’s “Starter Assets.” I’ve added a system that lets you tag an object with a custom translation/rotation, and a custom help text message (such as “[E] Activate Door”). 

Similar:

I just tried Open Shot Video Editor, a free open source tool
Teaching myself the #Unity3D game engine. Each step requires a lot of focused attention. I...
Looking for Par'Mach in All the Wrong Places #StarTrek #DS9 Rewatch (Season 5, Episode 3) ...
Horrifying deepfake tricks employee into giving away $25 million
‘There’s a certain madness to it’ … fans await new chord in John Cage gig with 616 years l...
AI researchers find AI models learning their safety techniques, actively resisting trainin...

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *