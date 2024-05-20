The new AI advanced version of Google Search, aka Google SGE or Search Generative Experience, provides wicked smart AI answers to your queries. And if you ask it how to pass kidney stones quickly, Google will tell you to drink at least two quarts of urine every 24 hours.
Source: Google SGE Recommends You Drink Urine To Pass Kidney Stones Quickly
