Leigh, Peter, Carolyn and I had fun recording “The Nightmare of Prince Prezelsky” for WAOB Audio Theatre’s “All for One Stories.” (Peter plays the prince, Carolyn narrates, and my wife and I are among the servants. The full 9-minute story is online.)

Prince Prezelsky needs to fight a dragon to keep his kingdom safe. But he doesn’t want to! Find out how his servants convince him to take on the beast in this hilarious adventure.

All for One Stories bands together many voices to bring you fresh renditions of old favorites, and exciting dramatizations of new stories. Join our full cast of characters, and walk with us through stories like you’ve never heard them before.

WAOB Audio Theatre, The Nightmare of Prince Prezelsky