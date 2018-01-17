AmLit Rescue — Scratch Game

A student in my “American Literature: 1915-Present” class used the medium of a 2D graphic adventure game to deliver her multimodal final project. (Students also wrote a traditional term paper.)

You are the cameraman of a new TV show based on Thornton Wilder’s “The Skin of Our Teeth.” But things quickly go downhill when a mysterious criminal shows up and takes over the set. Unexpected faces and scenarios appear at every turn. It’s up to you to go out and find the one person who can save the day, but it won’t be easy—after all, we all know a good man is hard to find.

Rated E10+ for mild violence and too many Am. Lit. references.