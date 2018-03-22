Bye Facebook, hello Instagram: Users make beeline for Facebook-owned social network

Instagram dialed in early to the power of building community through visual communication. From the start, Instagram was a mobile app that revolved around snapshots, not snippets of text. This visualization of social media was propelled by young people who, bombarded by text messages, status updates and blog posts, gravitated to a simpler, faster and more expressive medium to tell their stories. Seven out of 10 Americans ages 18 to 24 use the app, according to Pew Center Research. And Instagram says people younger than 25 spend an average of more than 32 minutes a day on the app. —USA Today