Above is my response to a meme that makes some shaky assumptions about the purpose of an English classroom.

Exploring the intent of the author is a huge part of the English discipline, but it’s far from the only way to study (or teach) literature. Author intent, new historicism, reader-response, structuralism.. the list goes on. Perhaps I will make more of these memes to introduce some of these other topics in my “Writing about Literature” class this fall.