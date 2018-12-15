Unity Normal Problems (Importing an object from Blender 2.8b)

I had a complex model that I created in Blender 2.79, and imported (with some tweaking) successfully to Unity 2018 a few months ago. When I switched to Blender 2.8 and Unity 2018.2, I found big problems with my model.

Blender 2.8b tells me that all the normals are exactly what I expect — the blue shows all the normals are pointing outside, as they should.

But these 2 screenshots from Unity 2018.2.19f1 show the normals are all off.

I’m using Unity’s “import normals” option. I tried letting Unity recalculate normals, but that didn’t solve the problem.

What am I missing?