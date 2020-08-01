I’m interested in the way the “Thin Blue Line” design remixes the American Flag.
I’m amused by the quirky way the “Thin Bread Crust” meme remixes the remix.
As I was fact-checking (as I habitually do before sharing) I found a 2018 USA Today article reporting that “drivers/sales workers and truck drivers” suffered 135.9 fatal injuries per 100,000 workers as opposed to 14.6 per 100,000 fatal injuries for “police and sheriff’s patrol officers.” The article cited statistics gathered through the “Occupational Safety and Health Act.”
I’m not sure OSHA collects data on exactly what kind of food is being delivered, but the evidence I found certainly supports the observation that driving/delivery jobs are riskier than law enforcement jobs.
1. Logging workers
Fatal injuries in 2016: 135.9 per 100,000 workers
Total: 91 fatal injuries, 900 nonfatal injuries
Most common accident: Struck by object
7. Driver/sales workers and truck drivers
Fatal injuries in 2016: 24.7 per 100,000 workers
Total: 918 fatal injuries, 80,180 nonfatal injuries
Most common accident: Overexertion and bodily reaction
14. Police and sheriff’s patrol officers
Fatal injuries in 2016: 14.6 per 100,000 workers
Total: 108 fatal injuries, 28,740 nonfatal injuries
Most common accident: Intentional injury by other person