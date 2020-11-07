Earlier today Trump tweeted that his campaign would hold a “Lawyers Press Conference at Four Seasons, Philadelphia.”

He later specified that he didn’t mean the prestigious Four Seasons hotel, but rather an unrelated business “Four Seasons Landscaping,” which happens to be located between an adult bookstore and a cremation company.

One imagines that a staff member hastily booked the wrong venue, but it’s not likely we’ll get a straight answer from club covfefe.

https://twitter.com/avarey2009/…/1325190634114703361/photo/1 https://slate.com/…/four-seasons-total-landscaping-trump-te… CNN’s Seth Fiegerman tweeted, “When the history books look back at this period, the first sentence should be: “It started with a ride down an escalator and ended with a press conference at Four Seasons Total Landscaping.”