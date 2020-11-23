Great free Flash game, emulated at the Internet Archive.
You have ten cursors and a hard time limit to successfully navigate many floors and challenges, but everything each cursor does is recorded and played back alongside your current cursor. Creator Nekogames was well known for small experimental games like this alongside some well-produced, widely known titles like Hoshi Saga and Parameters.
Related
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.OkNo