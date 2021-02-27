In February, 2001, I was blogging about computer nostalgia, Napster, a horror typing game, usability, and web blurbs.

In February, 2001, I was blogging about

Computer nostalgia and text adventure games. “Walking into a room rendered in the Q3 engine can be lovely and impressive, but when you’ve only 16K to tell a story, you have to rely on the gamer’s imagination to provide the details. Just the words ‘you are on a beach’ can summon vistas no game can provide.” — James Lileks

Napster . File-sharing was destroying the economic model of the recording industry. Here’s a screenshot of what the Yahoo News “Technology Full Coverage” section looked like on February 23, 2001.



The Typing of the Dead: A review of a horror game that also teaches keyboarding:

Are Users Stupid? (Jakob Nielsen doing his usual evangelization of simple websites that put the user's needs first)

Blurbs (my instructional handout on meaningful previews of what's on the other end of a link; the opposite of "clickbait")