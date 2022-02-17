Pitching a Magazine Article: Resources for Beginning Freelance Writers

/ 4 hours ago 17 Feb 2022

A “pitch” is the publishing industry’s term for “proposal.” Your goal is to find out whether an editor is interested in a story you’ve written (or that you’re about to write). Editors of high-profile sites that pay well are flooded with pitches. An editor with deadlines to meet and a flood of pitches from established writers will need a very good reason to take a chance on a new writer. 

