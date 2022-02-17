Pitching a Magazine Article: Resources for Beginning Freelance Writers

A “pitch” is the publishing industry’s term for “proposal.” Your goal is to find out whether an editor is interested in a story you’ve written (or that you’re about to write). Editors of high-profile sites that pay well are flooded with pitches. An editor with deadlines to meet and a flood of pitches from established writers will need a very good reason to take a chance on a new writer.
- How to Pitch a Journal or Magazine Article (Harvard.edu)
- How to Pitch an Article to a Magazine (MasterClass.com)
- Pitching Articles: 5 Tips for a Successful Freelance Writing Pitch (WritersDigest.com)
- How to Write a Pitch to Editors That WINS (15m video from Megan Grant)
- The Ultimate Guide to Magazine Pitching (around 12:20 they discuss about “the perfect pitch”; the whole 40m podcast is very useful if you want to be a freelance writer, and if you like listening to British dialects)
- 10 Awful Pitches the Editors Reject Every Time (WritingRevolt.com)
- A story pitch is a professional email. The structure and purpose of a professional email is very different from the back-and-forth communications we often send to our friends on social media.
Email Tips: Top 10 Strategies for Writing Effective Email
- Find your own results: Google for “How to pitch a magazine article about [your chosen topic]”. What do the results tell you?
Similar:
Programming as Magic Spells in Erica Sandbothe's New Novel
Laughter and Light Abound in Prime Stage’s “Twelfth Night”
A Christmas Carol — new audio adaptation
The Abomination of Ebooks: They Price People Out of Reading
Digital literacy is different from print literacy. How do we balance the trade-off?
BP argues missing comma in insurance contract entitles company to US$750-million