I just dusted off a #textadventure project I started in Inform6 around 1999.
By around 2007 I had rebuilt about 90% of it in #inform7 and expanded it in fits and starts. But I haven’t touched it in 11 years.
It took me about 90 minutes to update all the deprecated code, but it runs!
