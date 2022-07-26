On a busy day when I spent 7.5 hours on a film set and 3.5 hours driving my car, I managed to eat dinner with 2 of the 3 other members of my household, walk a mile, chat with my sister on the phone, and churn out another delightful #blender3d #cgi #steampunk control panel. #design #aesthetics #blender3dart
