The ballroom of my #steampunk fantasy space cruiser is now a less lonely place.

Thanks to watching many, many YouTube tutorials on #Blender3D and #Unity3D, this summer I’ve created about 100 engineers, clerks and technicians to wander about the ship’s many levels.

This was my full-time summer project for about six weeks, and I’m amazed at how much I’ve learned.

I’ll still work on this when I get the chance, but all summer long, I snoozed work-related emails and set reminders for August 1.