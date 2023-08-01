The ballroom of my #steampunk fantasy space cruiser is now a less lonely place.

Thanks to watching many, many YouTube tutorials on #Blender3D and #Unity3D, this summer I’ve created about 100 engineers, clerks and technicians to wander about the ship’s many levels.
This was my full-time summer project for about six weeks, and I’m amazed at how much I’ve learned.
I’ll still work on this when I get the chance, but all summer long, I snoozed work-related emails and set reminders for August 1.
Similar:
PLS York Plays 2025 — Prof. Matthew Sergi's Call for Theatrical Participants
Rejoined #StarTrek #DS9 Rewatch (Season 4, Episode 6) Dax confronts a Trill taboo about th...
Indiscretion #StarTrek #DS9 Rewatch (Season 4, Episode 5) Kira teams up with a rival to tr...
Grandpa Joe's Candy Store.
Hippocratic Oath #StarTrek #DS9 Rewatch (Season 4, Episode 4) Bashir and O'Brien disagree ...
Elon Musk has officially killed Twitter. The zombie platform lives on as X, a disfigured s...