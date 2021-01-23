In January 2001, I was blogging about Bill Clinton’s #WhiteHouse security deposit, anachronism in the #Titanic movie, a textual detective, and #email #etiquette

In January 2001, I was blogging about
- The Onion: Clinton Not Expecting to Collect White House Security Deposit
- Anachronisms in the movie Titanic
- A textual detective who helps the FBI solve crimes and says Clement Clark Moore did not write “A Visit from St. Nicholas”
- A student whose client backed out needed a project, so I asked her to write a handout on email.
- Writing Effective Email: Top 10 Tips — Write a meaningful subject line; keep the message short and readable; avoid attachments; identify yourself; don’t flame (and more).
- First draft submitted by Jessica Bauer Dec 12 2000; I touched it up and posted it on my blog a few weeks later
- Two decades later it’s still one of the most popular pages on my website.