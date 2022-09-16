Perspective | Could ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ really be done? We found out.

The three of us approach them in our very obvious costumes and ask if I can hop on their float. Not only do they agree, but they tell us they were looking for a Ferris! Everything is going our way — just like in the movie.
I jump aboard, and they cue up the Beatles’ “Twist and Shout.” It’s thrilling and a bit unnerving standing on the float (try twisting and shouting on a moving vehicle), but now I’m fully in character. I hear cries of “Save Ferris!” from parade watchers and apartment windows as we glide down Lincoln Avenue.2:45 p.m.
I catch a glimpse of Vasilios and Alyssa pointing at their wrists. We’re cutting it close on time, so I hop off at Lincoln and Eastwood. We run back to the car and drive to Wrigley. —Leigh Giangreco, Washington Post